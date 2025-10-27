Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu alerts officials ahead of Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alerted the official machinery as there is a possibility of Cyclone Montha to have a severe impact on several districts of the State.
In view of the Weather Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in the coastal districts under the influence of the cyclone from October 27 to 29, the Chief Minister conducted a teleconference with officials on Sunday to assess the preparedness.
As anticipated by the IMD, the depression in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to avoid loss of lives and property damage.
He said that as the cyclone is expected to have a severe impact in the area between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, officials should alert people through SMS alerts, social media, and IVRS calls.
Information regarding Cyclone Montha should be disseminated from the village to the State level, and damage control measures should be taken. NDRF and SDRF teams have already been deployed in the coastal districts.
He directed officials to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs and implement the action plan accordingly. Diesel generators have been arranged at 27,000 mobile towers across the State, ensuring no interruption to power, telecom, and drinking water services.
The CM suggested the immediate shifting of people from seacoast areas to cyclone relief centres and directed District Collectors to declare holidays for educational institutions according to the severity of the cyclone.
Besides preparing for immediate repairs in case of damage to roads or breaching of tanks, the Chief Minister said equipment like power saws and JCBs should be kept ready at every sub-divisional level. He also suggested using drones for relief operations.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 11 reviews on Cyclone Montha have been conducted, vehicles are ready on national highways for emergencies, and 851 JCBs and 757 power saws are in place. He also advised steps for the safe return of 82 mechanised boats and 37 motor boats from the sea.
Special officers have been appointed to different districts for effectively facing the cyclone. All departments were directed to work in coordination to safeguard lives and prevent property damage.
Drawal of Rs 19 cr permitted for rescue & relief ops
Keeping in view the predicted gales and heavy rains/floods due to Cyclone Montha, the State government has accorded permission to District Collectors to draw Rs 19 crore to meet immediate expenses for rescue and relief operations. Twelve districts were allotted Rs 1 crore each, and the remaining 14 districts Rs 50 lakh each. Severely impacted districts may draw additional amounts as required, under intimation to the government.