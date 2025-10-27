Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu alerts officials ahead of Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alerted the official machinery as there is a possibility of Cyclone Montha to have a severe impact on several districts of the State.

In view of the Weather Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in the coastal districts under the influence of the cyclone from October 27 to 29, the Chief Minister conducted a teleconference with officials on Sunday to assess the preparedness.

As anticipated by the IMD, the depression in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to avoid loss of lives and property damage.

He said that as the cyclone is expected to have a severe impact in the area between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, officials should alert people through SMS alerts, social media, and IVRS calls.

Information regarding Cyclone Montha should be disseminated from the village to the State level, and damage control measures should be taken. NDRF and SDRF teams have already been deployed in the coastal districts.

He directed officials to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs and implement the action plan accordingly. Diesel generators have been arranged at 27,000 mobile towers across the State, ensuring no interruption to power, telecom, and drinking water services.