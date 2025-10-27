Cyclone Montha poses major threat to paddy crop in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for a potential disaster as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the State, threatening to destroy standing crops, especially paddy, across eleven coastal districts.
With the storm expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Kakinada, anxiety grips thousands of cultivators who are in the final stages of harvest.
According to preliminary assessments, nearly 20 lakh acres of paddy currently in the harvesting stage are at risk if the cyclone hits with full intensity.
Officials fear that the impact could undo the efforts and investments of lakhs of farmers who had pinned high hopes on this year’s yield after a good monsoon.
This year, paddy cultivation in Andhra Pradesh covered 14.87 lakh hectares, about 105 percent of the normal area, reflecting the optimism of farmers encouraged by favorable rainfall. However, Cyclone Montha now threatens to shatter that optimism, leaving many farmers staring at possible crop losses and financial distress.
The paddy crop is now ready for harvest across the State, with harvesting operations already underway in parts of Nellore and Krishna districts. Farmers in these regions have begun mowing and threshing, though only a few hectares have been completed so far.
The approaching cyclone, however, has disrupted these efforts, forcing many to halt work and prepare for potential damage.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Montha is likely to bring wind speeds of 80 to 90 kmph before landfall, intensifying to 100 to 110 kmph during landfall. Such wind speeds could cause severe damage to standing crops, flattening large tracts of paddy fields and leaving farmers in crisis.
Data from the latest Season and Crop Coverage Report for Kharif shows that Krishna district has the largest area under paddy cultivation, covering 1,62,123 hectares. If the cyclone makes landfall near Machilipatnam, crops across this district could face extensive damage.
Other major paddy-growing districts include Bapatla with 98,898 hectares, Kakinada with 89,984 hectares, Konaseema with 65,940 hectares, West Godavari with 92,169 hectares, East Godavari with 79,941 hectares, Eluru with 89,983 hectares, NTR with 48,167 hectares, Guntur with 61,257 hectares, Prakasam with 12,826 hectares, and Nellore with 39,368 hectares. Altogether, over 8.37 lakh hectares (about 20.69 lakh acres) of paddy are vulnerable to damage.
Apart from paddy, other crops such as groundnut, cotton, sugarcane, pulses, and horticultural produce are also likely to suffer losses due to heavy rain and strong winds.
Farmers in the region have expressed fear and frustration over the recurring pattern of cyclones during the harvest season. Kosaraju Rangarao, a farmer from Dokiparru in Krishna district, said, “Heavy rains and storms keep coming during harvest time every year, forcing many of us to think of leaving agriculture. This year I cultivated paddy in seven acres with much hope, but the cyclone news has left me anxious and distressed.”
Meanwhile, agricultural officials have issued alerts to farmers, advising them to take precautionary measures. They have suggested that farmers sprinkle salt water on paddy fields if they become submerged, a traditional method believed to help prevent grain damage. As Cyclone Montha approaches, the mood across coastal Andhra Pradesh remains tense, with farmers hoping that nature spares their fields from yet another devastating blow.