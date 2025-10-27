Cyclone Montha poses major threat to paddy crop in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for a potential disaster as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the State, threatening to destroy standing crops, especially paddy, across eleven coastal districts.

With the storm expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Kakinada, anxiety grips thousands of cultivators who are in the final stages of harvest.

According to preliminary assessments, nearly 20 lakh acres of paddy currently in the harvesting stage are at risk if the cyclone hits with full intensity.

Officials fear that the impact could undo the efforts and investments of lakhs of farmers who had pinned high hopes on this year’s yield after a good monsoon.

This year, paddy cultivation in Andhra Pradesh covered 14.87 lakh hectares, about 105 percent of the normal area, reflecting the optimism of farmers encouraged by favorable rainfall. However, Cyclone Montha now threatens to shatter that optimism, leaving many farmers staring at possible crop losses and financial distress.

The paddy crop is now ready for harvest across the State, with harvesting operations already underway in parts of Nellore and Krishna districts. Farmers in these regions have begun mowing and threshing, though only a few hectares have been completed so far.

The approaching cyclone, however, has disrupted these efforts, forcing many to halt work and prepare for potential damage.