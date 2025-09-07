Liquor scam: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy granted interim bail

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB court in Vijayawada on Saturday granted interim bail to YSRCP Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy, arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

Judge Bhaskar Rao directed Mithun Reddy to surrender by 5 pm on September 11, after the vice presidential election on September 9. Police officials said he will be released from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Sunday.

Mithun Reddy, the fourth accused in the case, was arrested on July 20 after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He was taken into custody when he appeared before the SIT for questioning.

In its chargesheet, the SIT stated that Mithun Reddy managed financial operations, diverted commissions from distilleries, and facilitated policy-level favours. It also detailed his role in framing the liquor policy, creating shell companies to route kickbacks, meeting key players, and channelling funds to beneficiaries. The ACB court granted bail to three other accused — Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa — directing them to furnish two sureties each worth Rs 1 lakh.

While Balaji Govindappa was arrested on May 13, Dhanunjay Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were taken into custody on May 16. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case, of whom four have secured bail.