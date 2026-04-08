Assam polls: Opposition front to take on NDA's might

GUWAHATI: The stage is set for elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam on Thursday.

An Opposition front, comprising Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference, will take on the might of the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking a third straight term in power. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front are the two other NDA entities.

The NDA had an aggressive poll campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The NDA wooed voters by promising to drive out the “infiltrators,” sustain the state’s development trajectory, maintain peace and solve the perennial problem of floods.

The Congress’s biggest promise was that it would ensure justice for singer-musician Zubeen Garg within 100 days of coming to power. He died while swimming in a sea in Singapore in September last year, and there is a demand in Assam for justice for the larger-than-life music icon.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi spearheaded the party’s election campaign, targeting the Chief Minister particularly.

The polls will decide whether the NDA can defeat anti-incumbency or if the Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years (2001-16) under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi until being ousted from power by a resurgent BJP, can rise from the ashes like a phoenix.