Women at Jantar Mantar protest struggle for toilets, water as basic facilities remain out of reach

NEW DELHI: For many women camping at Jantar Mantar, the biggest challenge is no longer spending long hours under the blazing sun or navigating the crowds, it is finding a clean and accessible washroom.

With water supply at the protest site cut and access to nearby toilets becoming increasingly difficult, women protesters and volunteer doctors say even meeting basic hygiene needs has become a daily struggle, forcing some to leave the site and disrupting medical services.

Harishma, a protester from Bengaluru, said accessing a washroom has become one of the hardest parts of staying at the protest.

"It is so difficult. I have to go back to my hostel to relieve myself, especially as a woman," she said, adding that the lack of basic facilities has made it difficult to remain at the protest for long hours.

A volunteer doctor, who has been stationed at the protest site for several days, recalled her own experience.

"Water in Jantar Mantar was cut from the beginning. I had to use the washroom on my first day at the protest site when I got my period. It was horrible. Unbearable," she said.

The doctor said volunteers are also struggling to receive food because of restrictions around the protest site.

"We haven't even received food that people have donated for us. The delivery person isn't able to come to the place. My partner also isn't able to bring us food because the checking is strict and they aren't allowing people to come to the protest site," she said.

Volunteer doctors said they had earlier managed by walking to Janpath Metro station to use washrooms at restaurants outside the protest area.

"We doctors used to walk till Janpath Metro and use some restaurant outside. Today shops around the area closed by 6.30. When our doctors or medical staff want to use the washroom, we have no option anywhere. We even asked a hotel to let us book a room to use the washroom. They denied us," another volunteer doctor said.