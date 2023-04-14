Karnataka polls: Savadi's clout can mar BJP's prospects in Northern districts

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELGAVI: The former deputy chief minister and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi's decision to sever ties with the saffron outfit and cross over to the Congress has come as a shot in the arm for the latter.

The expectation in the Congress is that Savadi's presence would have a significant political impact in several assembly constituencies in North Karnataka and also in assembly segments bordering Maharashtra. His links and rapport with the voters, particularly in the Lingayat-dominated constituencies, will give the BJP a run for its money in these assembly segments.

If the past records are any indicators, Savadi has been instrumental in the victory of BJP candidates in Kagwad, Athani (by-poll), Sindagi and Basavakalyan in the last assembly elections.

According to political experts, his presence would do a world of good for the Congress in Kagwad and Athani. The BJP was largely dependent on him when it managed to clinch the seats in post-2004. Before that, the BJP hardly had a presence in these constituencies. Savadi helped BJP establish its hold on a slew of cooperative organisations and local bodies.

Savadi has emerged as a popular leader in areas of Vijayapura and Kalaburgi as well. In both these areas, people have floated Laxman Savadi Abhimanigala Sangha, in his honour. The BJP had not only named him as in charge of several constituencies in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura districts during the last assembly elections, but he was also in charge of elections in several assembly segments in neighbouring districts of Maharashtra during the last two assembly elections.

Due to his association with the cooperative movement in North Karnataka and West-Maharashtra, he has been able to strengthen his links with the people of Maharashtra, particularly in the Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

While recalling the key roles played by Savadi as a leader in the past two decades, several Congress leaders including MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar admitted that his decision to join the Congress would have an impact on several assembly segments in the region. The party would not only be benefit from his presence but his experience would help the Congress to grow stronger in areas of the Belagavi district where it lagged behind BJP politically, said another party leader.

He has been a close friend of the three-time former Kagwad MLA Raju Kage and the duo together fought several elections in the past. Both of them contested the 1999 assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad as Independents on an aeroplane symbol. Both of them lost their seats narrowly. Later, Savadi and Kage joined the BJP together and went on to win the assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad in 2004, 2008 and 2013.

The entry of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi into Athani politics and the unity shown by Panchamsali Lingayats during the 2018 elections resulted in Savadi's loss in the 2018 assembly elections there. Savadi lost by a narrow margin of 2000 votes against a Panchamsali Lingayat Mahesh Kumatalli who fought the same election on the Congress ticket. However, Savadi remained loyal to the BJP and helped Kumatalli in Athani in 2019 when the latter crossed over to Congress via Operation Lotus.

When BS Yediyurappa formed the government after BJP achieved the required numbers via Operation Lotus, the BJP surprisingly named Savadi as Deputy Chief Minister by elevating him to MLC. However, the BJP continued ignoring him ever since Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister and finally dumped him by denying him a party ticket from Athani in the coming elections despite the fact that he was promised a ticket by top leaders of the party.

Once a star campaigner for BJP in several constituencies in the past assembly polls, he found himself cornered ahead of the May 10 election. To revive his political career, Savadi has taken a timely decision to join the Congress on Friday. According to the sources, Congress welcomed him into the party, accepting all the "conditions" that he laid down before the Congress leadership in the state.

Savadi to contest from Athani: Siddharamaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that the party has decided to field former DCM Laxman Savadi from the Athani Assembly constituency against BJP’s Mahesh Kumatalli. The Congress has decided to ignore all its party leaders seeking party tickets from Athani in the coming election.

Speaking in Belagavi on Friday, Siddaramaiah said Savadi has joined unconditionally. “Savadi said he should be respected by the party and that the party should help him develop the Athani region if it forms a government,’’ he said.

Sad to see Savadi join Congress: Bommai

Following former deputy CM Laxman Savadi’s jump to the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was sad to see such a senior leader leave the BJP. Savadi was upset that the party denied him a ticket from the Athani segment in Belagavi.

On Savadi’s political future in the Congress, the CM said. “It is natural that there are more aspirants for tickets in the ruling party. Some leaders may have left the party to become MLAs, but workers are with BJP,” Bommai said.

He said leaders quitting the party in hordes would not hamper the party’s poll prospects, as the workers are with the BJP. Congress did not have candidates for more than 60 constituencies, and is inducting leaders from other parties, he added. Bommai will be filing his nomination papers in the Shiggaon assembly segment in Haveri on Saturday.

