Parliament security breach: Central intel team visits accused Manoranjan’s residence

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A team of officers from Central intelligence and internal security visited the Parliament security breach case accused Manoranjan’s house at Vijayanagar here on Thursday.

The team led by Central Intelligence Deputy Director Praven spoke with Manoranjan’s parents and searched his room. They also examined Manoranjan’s social media accounts and enquired about his friends and others who were in touch with him.

Security has been tightened around the house and nobody is allowed inside. Investigations revealed that Manoranjan had disconnected from all his friends in Mysuru. Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, another accused in the case, visited Manoranjan’s house twice for lunch in May, according to sources.

Manoranjan, a boxer, had trained a boy in his neighbourhood. Akash, his neighbour, said Manoranjan taught his son boxing. Manoranjan never used to carry a cell phone. Manoranjan did not participate in any agitations in Mysuru and has no criminal cases against him, Akash added.

Manoranjan had approached local BJP MP Pratap Simha’s office stating that his father Devaraje Gowda is close to the MP and managed to get passes to attend the parliamentary proceedings in Delhi, the sources said.

Manoranjan also managed to get a visitor’s pass from the MP’s office and had visited the old Parliament building alone, the sources said. Meanwhile, Devaraje Gowda appealed to the media not to bother him and his wife any more as they have nothing to say. He said that his wife is a cardiac patient and she is under tremendous stress now.

CONGRESS DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST BJP MP

Congress leaders on Thursday demanded action against BJP MP Pratap Simha for issuing passes to persons who breached Lok Sabha security. Former MP VS Ugrappa and former MLC Ramesh Babu said action should be taken against the BJP MP for giving passes to people without verifying their antecedents. “I have also given passes to many people. Passes are issued to known people and those coming from our constituencies. Simha has issued passes to not just a person from Mysuru, but also Lucknow and other places,” Ugrappa said. The MP and his party must explain to people if the intruders were known to him. Ramesh Babu said the Lok Sabha Speaker should suspend the BJP MP.

