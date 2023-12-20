Police, IB sleuths investigating Manoranjan’s frequent Bengaluru visits to ascertain links

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A team of officers from the Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) continued to interrogate D Manoranjan’s family members at their residence in Vijayanagar here, on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Manoranjan made headlines after he was arrested for breaching Parliament security and creating panic in Lok Sabha during the winter session, by opening a smoke canister, along with another accused Sagar Sharma.

The source said that as part of the investigation, a six-member team from the Delhi Police and IB, which visited Mysuru on Monday, questioned Manoranjan’s family members for more than eight hours from 11 am till 6.30 pm at their residence. The sleuths collected details of Manoranjan from his father Devarajagowda, mother Shylaja and sister, and also verified some items, including books, which were in his room on the second floor of their house.

The team also collected details regarding their acquaintance with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha, after Manoranjan had managed to access the entry pass to enter the Lok Sabha, along with his accomplice, Sharma.

As the investigating team, during the interrogation, found that Manoranjan used to frequently visit Bengaluru, the sleuths are likely to come to Bengaluru to ascertain whether he had any links to any individual or organisations, which could be responsible for the incident, sources said.

Manoranjan, who had discontinued his engineering, was living a solitary life reading books on Plato, Leo Tolstoy and Che Guevara. Reports say that Manoranjan will likely be brought to his residence in Mysuru by the police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru City Police have cordoned off Manoranjan’s residence to avoid outsiders visiting the family during the investigation.

