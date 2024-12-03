Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa defend Yatnal over BJP show-cause notice

BELAGAVI: Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and former minister Kumar Bangarappa have defended Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal in connection with the show-cause notice issued to him by the BJP disciplinary committee over his anti-party activities and statements against state party president BY Vijayendra.

The two leaders stated that Yatnal had done nothing wrong and was capable of responding to the notice effectively.

Ramesh, who has joined Yatnal in opposing Vijayendra's leadership, confirmed in Belagavi that he was aware of the notice, which had been issued to Yatnal a few days earlier.

“The notice is not very important, and the media need not focus much on it. It was issued casually by the party, and it's natural for the leadership to act when some leaders speak out against a party leader,” he said. He defended Yatnal’s statements against Vijayendra indirectly and reiterated his own opposition to Vijayendra leading the party in the state.