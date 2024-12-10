Siddaramaiah : Will place BJP govt’s affidavit to SC before House

BELAGAVI: In an effort to counter the Opposition BJP which has extended support to the Panchamasali Linayats’ protest demanding higher reservation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday told the Assembly that he will place before it the previous saffron party government’s affidavit to the Supreme Court on the issue that advocated maintaining status quo. The CM was responding to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who sought clarity on the State Government’s position regarding the issue.
In his response, Siddaramaiah informed the Assembly that his government is bound by the affidavit submitted by the previous government to the Supreme Court, which advocated maintaining the status quo. Despite objections from BJP members, Siddaramaiah challenged them, expressing his readiness to place the affidavit filed by the previous saffron party government in the Assembly.
Siddaramaiah’s statement came on the eve of the Panchamasali Lingayats planning to protest outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, demanding to be included in 2A category (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5%).
Meanwhile, the Belagavi district administration’s decision to prohibit the protest drew sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP in the Assembly on Monday. The BJP members accused the Congress government of infringing on the right to peaceful protest.
The issue arose as Speaker UT Khader announced the unveiling of a portrait of Anubhava Mantapa, considered the first seat of democracy established in the 12th century by social reformer Basavanna, at Suvarna Soudha. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal objected to the administration’s decision and demanded an explanation from the government for the prohibition of the Panchamasali sect’s planned protest.
The Panchamasali sect, led by Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of the Koodalasangama Panchamasali Peetha, has been protesting for years for the community to be included in the 2A category reservation.
Yatnal, a prominent leader of the sect, expressed outrage over the administration’s move. When the government did not respond, he, along with other BJP MLAs, staged a protest in the well of the House, seeking intervention from the Speaker.
R Ashoka criticised the State Government’s silence, questioning, “Is an Emergency imposed to prohibit the protest? Does the public not have the right to dissent against the government? This approach resembles a dictatorial rule.” He warned that if any untoward incident occurred during the planned protest, the government will be held accountable.
Amid these developments, some Congress MLAs accused the BJP of neglecting pressing issues such as crop loss caused by unseasonal rains. As BJP MLAs persisted with their protest, the Speaker adjourned the session for lunch.
When the House reconvened, the BJP MLAs continued their protest. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara intervened and said that the information he received was that close to 5,000 tractors were to be brought to the Suvarna Soudha as part of the protest. If such a large number of vehicles are brought to the Soudha vicinity, it would be hard to conduct the session, and maintaining law and order would become challenging, he said.
The minister clarified that if the protest is held in a restricted way, the government is not averse to it, as staging a protest is their democratic right, and the protesters would be allowed to come in smaller vehicles. The Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police have already informed the organisers of the protest.
Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar expressed her disappointment over the prohibition imposed by the Belagavi administration on the Panchamasali protest. Speaking to the media, she said protests should not be stopped in a democratic setup. The minister said that she would meet Panchamasali seers and other top leaders of the community on the issue and take a decision.