Siddaramaiah : Will place BJP govt’s affidavit to SC before House

BELAGAVI: In an effort to counter the Opposition BJP which has extended support to the Panchamasali Linayats’ protest demanding higher reservation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday told the Assembly that he will place before it the previous saffron party government’s affidavit to the Supreme Court on the issue that advocated maintaining status quo. The CM was responding to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who sought clarity on the State Government’s position regarding the issue.

In his response, Siddaramaiah informed the Assembly that his government is bound by the affidavit submitted by the previous government to the Supreme Court, which advocated maintaining the status quo. Despite objections from BJP members, Siddaramaiah challenged them, expressing his readiness to place the affidavit filed by the previous saffron party government in the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah’s statement came on the eve of the Panchamasali Lingayats planning to protest outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, demanding to be included in 2A category (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5%).

Meanwhile, the Belagavi district administration’s decision to prohibit the protest drew sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP in the Assembly on Monday. The BJP members accused the Congress government of infringing on the right to peaceful protest.

The issue arose as Speaker UT Khader announced the unveiling of a portrait of Anubhava Mantapa, considered the first seat of democracy established in the 12th century by social reformer Basavanna, at Suvarna Soudha. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal objected to the administration’s decision and demanded an explanation from the government for the prohibition of the Panchamasali sect’s planned protest.

The Panchamasali sect, led by Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of the Koodalasangama Panchamasali Peetha, has been protesting for years for the community to be included in the 2A category reservation.

Yatnal, a prominent leader of the sect, expressed outrage over the administration’s move. When the government did not respond, he, along with other BJP MLAs, staged a protest in the well of the House, seeking intervention from the Speaker.