Waqf, Panchamasali quota issues rock Houses

BELAGAVI: Both Houses witnessed heated debates on the Waqf issue and the demand to increase reservations for the Panchamasali Lingayat community on Monday.

As soon as the session began, MLAs from the ruling and opposition parties traded accusations and blamed each other over the demand for increasing reservations for Panchamasalis, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned the House for an hour.

The Upper House also witnessed noisy scenes during the debate on the demand for more quotas for Panchamasalis. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House temporarily as his efforts to pacify the irate members failed. Given the first day’s developments, both Houses are likely to witness heated debates on Tuesday as well.

According to sources in the BJP, their legislators are prepared to target the ruling Congress over the Waqf issue when it comes up for discussion, particularly in the Lower House.

In the Council, the discussion on the Waqf issue was allowed under Rule 68 after opposition members appealed to Horatti, stating that many landowners, particularly farmers, had been affected by the Waqf Board’s notices claiming rights over their lands.