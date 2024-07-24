Karnataka court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea

BENGALURU: A court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat of the Special Court for People's Representatives here, dismissed the petition seeking anticipatory bail in the second sexual assault case registered against him.

Prajwal Revanna is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Jail here.

Four separate cases have been registered against the 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, all of which are being investigated by the SIT.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.