DKS: Link in Bengaluru, Mangaluru blasts. Siddu: No link

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that there is no connection between the Bengaluru cafe blast case and the Mangaluru cooker explosion case. He was addressing reporters in Mysuru.

However, in contrast, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that there might be a link between the cafe blast in Bengaluru and the Mangaluru cooker explosion case.

“Looks like there are some similarities. People of Bengaluru need not worry,” he said. Siddaramaiah said that he is confident of the police nabbing the accused in the cafe blast case soon.

Refuting opposition’s allegation that his government is appeasing the minorities, Siddaramaiah said, “There were bomb blasts in the state during the BJP rule. Did the blasts happen to please the minorities then? I condemn such statements. I appeal to the BJP not to politicise the matter.” He said that his government is yet to receive a report from the forensic laboratory in connection with the recent pro-Pakistan sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha. Stringent action will be taken against the accused, he added.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah visited the blast site in Bengaluru where senior police officers briefed him about the progress of the probe. He also visited the injured being treated in hospitals and spoke to them.

The CM later held a meeting with senior police officers. He instructed them to make use of technology while investigating the blast case and step up vigil in crowded areas of Bengaluru.

He also instructed the officers to take stringent action against those who spread fake news on social media and try to disturb peace in society.