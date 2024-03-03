DKS: Link in Bengaluru, Mangaluru blasts. Siddu: No link

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that there is no connection between the Bengaluru cafe blast case and the Mangaluru cooker explosion case. He was addressing reporters in Mysuru.
However, in contrast, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that there might be a link between the cafe blast in Bengaluru and the Mangaluru cooker explosion case.
“Looks like there are some similarities. People of Bengaluru need not worry,” he said. Siddaramaiah said that he is confident of the police nabbing the accused in the cafe blast case soon.
Refuting opposition’s allegation that his government is appeasing the minorities, Siddaramaiah said, “There were bomb blasts in the state during the BJP rule. Did the blasts happen to please the minorities then? I condemn such statements. I appeal to the BJP not to politicise the matter.” He said that his government is yet to receive a report from the forensic laboratory in connection with the recent pro-Pakistan sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha. Stringent action will be taken against the accused, he added.
Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah visited the blast site in Bengaluru where senior police officers briefed him about the progress of the probe. He also visited the injured being treated in hospitals and spoke to them.
The CM later held a meeting with senior police officers. He instructed them to make use of technology while investigating the blast case and step up vigil in crowded areas of Bengaluru.
He also instructed the officers to take stringent action against those who spread fake news on social media and try to disturb peace in society.
Woman with 40% burns undergoes surgery in city hosp
Bengaluru: Following the IED blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, which left 10 injured, some witnesses reported temporary hearing loss, while others suffered injuries and bleeding from charred glass pieces embedded in their skin from the explosion.
Except for a customer, who sustained 40% burns and is currently in the ICU, all other patients have recovered.
Swarnamba underwent an over three-hour-long surgery to treat lacerations on her body and remove glass and plastic-like particles. She also underwent flap surgery for cheek reconstruction and earlobe repair.
She is out of danger and is currently under observation in the ICU, said Dr Pradeep Kumar TJ, Medical Director, Brookefield Hospital. Swarnamba was reportedly having a team lunch with her colleagues.
Five other injured, all of whom were part of the team lunch, were admitted to Vydehi Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research Centre for observation due to blisters on their faces and legs. The sixth person reportedly received outpatient treatment and left.