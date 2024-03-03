INTERVIEW: ‘Guarantees will not bankrupt Karnataka’, says Senior IAS officer Atheeq

What do you have to say about the CM complaining that the State pays Rs 100 as tax to the centre, only receiving back Rs 12?

Both the Central and state governments levy taxes, with certain taxes such as GST being levied by the central government but collected by the states, while others like Income Tax and Corporation Tax are both levied and collected by the central government. To determine the proportions for division within each state, a finance commission is established every five years which plays a crucial role in balancing tax collections and distributions. However, the amount collected from a state may not necessarily be fully returned to it. The commission considers various factors including population, forest cover, representation of minority communities, geographical area, and poverty levels.

The 15th commission notably saw certain southern Indian states, particularly Karnataka, receiving a substantial dip. Previously, Karnataka received 4.7% of the total divisible pool, but this share has now decreased to 3.61%. The state with the highest per capita income tops the list, followed by others accordingly. Weightage is inversely proportional to the distance from the top, implying that states closer to the top are considered relatively richer and consequently receive a lower share. In this arrangement, Karnataka stands second, with Haryana at the top.

This situation arose because Karnataka’s GSDP was revised in 2015, primarily due to the contributions of software equipment from Bengaluru. Despite being the IT capital, Karnataka does not receive significant revenue from GST or Income Tax, as these sectors benefit from tax exemptions. Apart from this, previously, the Finance Commission used 1971 population data for distribution purposes.

However, later it shifted to using 2011 data. In Karnataka, between 1971 and 2011, the population growth rates in the western and southern regions have been relatively lower. This can be attributed to falling fertility rates and effective population control measures. Consequently, states with less effective population control measures have benefited from this shift in criteria. Moving forward, Karnataka plans to approach the 16th Commission to request a more balanced approach, considering additional factors beyond just population data.

It is being said that guarantees will make the government go bankrupt and that freebies are bad. What is your take on this?

I don’t think guarantees will bankrupt Karnataka. This is the second budget that we have presented with the schemes and despite it being a revenue deficit budget, it is not disastrous. It is not desirable, however, sometimes it’s okay as long as the money is useful. We believe this is a useful way. Karnataka is a growing state and we should aspire to do more. Increase GST collections, industrialise, create more jobs and earn more revenue. That should be used to help uplift the bottom line of 50% of the population.

Organisations such as UNICEF, World Bank and IMF studies show that if you’re able to give purchasing power in the hands of the poor and relatively poor, it helps to boost the economy. I believe it’s not a wasteful expenditure as it’s going into the right hands. We don’t believe it’s a freebie and the freebie concept is also debatable. We are practising an unconditional cash transfer in the state offering almost Rs 4500 per family, per month. There is no evidence that this money will be wrongly used. We are very consciously giving it to women which helps better rights in the family. Shakti scheme has also made women get up and go, without seeking permission from either the husband or son.

There are guarantees plus this year we have a drought. Is it a double whammy?

The drought year certainly has affected us. But thanks to good rains for the past 2-3 years and some good work done in water conservation, lake rejuvenation and forestation, we haven’t had that serious problem with drinking water. It has affected the economy a little bit and had an impact on our revenues. It has also increased our drought expenditure—we had to drill more borewells and spend more on drinking water.

Is it advisable to rely on various Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, including those proposed for education?

While Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds directed towards education are encouraged, it is not our primary investment source. Public investment remains our mainstay, with private contributions being appreciated but not relied upon as the sole source of funding. When it comes to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), they are particularly targeted towards urban areas due to their dense populations. Additionally, we are seeking private investments in the energy sector, given Karnataka’s leadership in renewable energy, with 63% of the state’s electricity sourced from renewable resources.