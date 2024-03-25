Include Mekedatu in manifestos, Gowda tells Karnataka parties

BENGALURU: Former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Sunday urged all political parties in the state to include the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project in their manifestos for the LS polls.

He condemned DMK’s opposition to the Mekedatu project in its manifesto. The project is essential for Karnataka to ease its drinking water shortage, especially in Bengaluru, he said.

Gowda said the project will help both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On TN Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement opposing the Mekedatu project, he said it will in no way affect the people of that state. “After the polls, all parties in the state should fight together for the implementation of the project. We will include Mekedatu in the JDS manifesto. Let the Congress, which is in alliance with DMK, announce the same in its manifesto,” he said.