Work unitedly to win all 28 seats in Karnataka, says Gowda

BENGALURU: Senior BJP and JDS leaders on Friday, held a meeting to discuss measures to ensure proper coordination among leaders and workers from both parties to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Top leaders, including Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former CMs BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, attended the meeting.

Addressing leaders from both parties, Gowda said they all must forget what happened in the past and work together for the victory of BJP-JDS candidates as time is short. “Our opponents are strong, don’t think we are going to win all 28 seats, unless and until we forget what differences we had in the past and work together,” Gowda said.

He appealed to BJP and JDS workers to work together for the sake of the nation as only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can resolve the problems facing the nation. The former PM expressed concerns about Congress spending huge amounts of money on the elections.