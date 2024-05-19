Hubballi murder case: Younger sister of victim attempts suicide

HUBBALLI: Yashodha, 18, younger sister of Anjali Ambiger who was murdered at her residence in Hubballi on Wednesday, has tried to end her life by consuming toilet liquid on late Saturday night.

She was taken to KIMS hospital for the treatment on the same night itself. The doctors attending her have said that the girl is out of danger and she is under constant watch.

On Saturday during the massive protest held in condemning the gruesome murder of Anjali in Hubballi, Yashoda took ill and was taken back to her residence at Veerapura Street. Later in the night she consumed phenol and fell off on the ground. Her family members and neighbours shifted her to the hospital.

Yashoda has been the voice of her family ever since the murder accused Vishwanath alias Girish Sawant stabbed her sister to death. Yashodha, a witness to the murder of her sister, has been voicing for strict punishment for Sawant since the murder took place. She had also given a statement to the media that because of carelessness of the police her sister was murdered.

The family members had approached the Bendigeri Police station after the accused Vishwanath had threatened to murder Anjali at her residence, but the police did not file any complaint in this regard. After the murder, the police force suspended a woman constable and an inspector of Bendigeri Police station.