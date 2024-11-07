Won’t take coercive action against HDK, state govt tells HC

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday gave an undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that it will not precipitate the matter or take any coercive action against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and MLA Suresh Babu, on the complaint filed by ADGP M Chandrashekhar attached to the Lokayukta.

Justice M Nagaprasanna recorded the undertaking given by Additional State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha, while hearing a petition filed by Kumaraswamy and two others, questioning the legality of the case against them. The judge restrained the prosecution from taking further action on the application filed before the special court for trying cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Kumaraswamy in an illegal mining case.