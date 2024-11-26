Law should be made to deny voting rights to Muslims, says Seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing controversy over Waqf properties and the Waqf Board, the seer of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Math, Kumara Chandrashekaranatha, has called for a law that would deny the Muslim community the right to vote. Claiming that Pakistan has a similar law where non-Muslims do not have voting rights, the seer demanded the enactment of a comparable law in India. He also called for the abolition of the Waqf Board.

Speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha against the Waqf Board in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the seer alleged that the board was unjustly claiming lands belonging to farmers and others. Protests against the Waqf Board have been ongoing across the state, led by farmer organisations and the opposition BJP.

“The Waqf Board, without any legal basis, is claiming ownership of lands and buildings. This is a grave injustice. Taking away land that rightfully belongs to others is not Dharma,” the seer said.