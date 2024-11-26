Law should be made to deny voting rights to Muslims, says Seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing controversy over Waqf properties and the Waqf Board, the seer of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Math, Kumara Chandrashekaranatha, has called for a law that would deny the Muslim community the right to vote. Claiming that Pakistan has a similar law where non-Muslims do not have voting rights, the seer demanded the enactment of a comparable law in India. He also called for the abolition of the Waqf Board.
Speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha against the Waqf Board in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the seer alleged that the board was unjustly claiming lands belonging to farmers and others. Protests against the Waqf Board have been ongoing across the state, led by farmer organisations and the opposition BJP.
“The Waqf Board, without any legal basis, is claiming ownership of lands and buildings. This is a grave injustice. Taking away land that rightfully belongs to others is not Dharma,” the seer said.
He further stated, “If their [Waqf Board’s] properties were taken away, would they remain silent? They would not. This injustice to our farmers must end, and we must ensure that their lands remain with them.”
The seer emphasised the importance of protecting farmers, whom he referred to as Annadatas (providers of food), and ensuring their lands and assets are safeguarded.
“We do not hate anyone; we are peace-loving people who live in harmony with others. However, they [Muslims] are violent. In Bangladesh, they have killed many innocent Hindus. They lack ethics, rules, and Dharma, and this is unacceptable,” the seer said.
He stressed the need for unity to support farmers against the Waqf Board, adding, “If we must progress as a nation, we need to stand by our farmers, even if it means the government falls. We must ensure that there is no Waqf Board.”
The seer also claimed that politicians act for the sake of votes and argued that denying voting rights to Muslims would make them "stay to themselves," fostering peace for others.