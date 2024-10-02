Kapil Sibal advised Siddaramaiah’s wife to surrender MUDA sites

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi decided to surrender the 14 sites allotted to her by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after senior counsel and former Union minister Kapil Sibal’s advice, according to sources.

Sibal’s advice came after another senior counsel and RS member Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah in MUDA case before the Karnataka High Court, but failed to get it quashed. Sibal suggested to do so in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate registering an ECIR against Siddaramaiah.

Sibal is likely to take up the case in the Supreme Court, the sources said.The CM’s wife is also planning to get the gift deed, through which she got 3.16 acres of land from her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy in 2010, revoked.As soon as Siddaramaiah got a clue that the ED will register the ECIR, he consulted his legal advisers, including Sibal, the sources said.

Although it is late, the move is likely to help Siddaramaiah to an extent in the ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On July 4, Siddaramaiah responded to the issue for the first time in a press conference held along with Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh.

Byrathi Suresh, retired HC judge, auditor part of meeting with Siddu

CM Siddaramaiah claimed that MUDA had allotted 14 sites to his wife as it had encroached upon the land gifted to her by her elder brother and developed a residential layout there. He offered to surrender the sites if MUDA paid Rs 62 crore as compensation.