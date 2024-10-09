Bommai: Haryana verdict shows trajectory of national politics

BENGALURU: The BJP getting a majority in Haryana is a clear indication of the direction in which the country’s politics is heading, former Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai has said.

BJP’s clear majority in Haryana is owing to PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and the strength of the party’s local organisation, Bommai said and added that similar results would be seen in Maharashtra as well.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the former CM said the result in Haryana, the first election after the Lok Sabha polls, shows the trajectory of national politics. He said the people of Haryana have rejected Congress’ caste-based politics. The Congress tried to portray the BJP as anti-constitutional, but the people supported the BJP, Bommai added.

On Jammu and Kashmir election results, the MP said that the BJP gained support outside the Valley too. “Politics is still ongoing, and this is not the end. If the Congress accepts their defeat in Haryana with dignity, we will respect that. However, if they make excuses, we will respond accordingly,” he added.

State JDS president and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said once again PM Modi has proven himself as a strong leader. “Heartiest congratulations to our alliance partner @BJP4India for an exemplary performance in the Haryana polls and a promising showing in Jammu & Kashmir elections under the visionary leadership of Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi avaru. Once again, Shri PM Modi has proven himself as a strong and trusted leader. We stand united in our belief in his leadership and look forward to continued success for the nation,” Kumaraswamy said.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra said that the people of Haryana rejected the Congress guarantees and supported PM Modi’s development guarantees. He said results in Haryana will have a positive impact on the Maharashtra elections.

“In Karnataka, Congress came to power by talking about Backward Classes, Minorities, and Dalits, but the government was involved in scams in the ST development corporation and MUDA. The BJP has spoken about those issues during the campaigning in Haryana,” he said.