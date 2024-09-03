Karnataka governor seeks explanation from govt on land allotted to Kharge trust

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought an explanation from the state government on allotment of a five-acre plot at the aerospace park on the outskirts of Bengaluru to a trust run by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT,BT Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed that the governor has written to chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking details regarding allotment of land to the trust.

When petitions against Congress leaders are submitted, the governor acts at lightning speed. But he goes slow on petitions received against BJP and JDS leaders, he alleged.

BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, have questioned the allotment of land to the trust run by Kharge’s family.