Karnataka governor seeks explanation from govt on land allotted to Kharge trust

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought an explanation from the state government on allotment of a five-acre plot at the aerospace park on the outskirts of Bengaluru to a trust run by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT,BT Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed that the governor has written to chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking details regarding allotment of land to the trust.
When petitions against Congress leaders are submitted, the governor acts at lightning speed. But he goes slow on petitions received against BJP and JDS leaders, he alleged.
BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, have questioned the allotment of land to the trust run by Kharge’s family.
Narayanaswamy recently alleged that the government had hurriedly alloted five acres of land to the trust in violation of rules and regulations. He appealed to the governor to direct Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop Priyank Kharge from his cabinet.
However, the CM and his cabinet ministers have defended the allotment of land to the trust. “Why is Chalavadi speaking only against Congress leaders and not against those from other parties? The RSS and BJP want to see the Dalits divided,” Kharge said.
Didn’t get any G-Category site: MB Patil
Meanwhile addressing reporters, Narayanaswamy alleged that Industries Minister MB Patil was involved in the alleged irregularities in allotment of land to Vaigai Investments Private Limited. In his election affidavit, Patil stated that he had taken a loan of Rs 4 crore from Bagmane Developers.
Eight acres of land at the aerospace park had been allotted to Vaigai, while directors for Vaigai and Bagmane are the same.
Reacting to this, Patil said that he and his family members did not get any G-Category site or industrial/CA plot from KIADB or KHB. “My family shares a close bond with Bagmane Developers. Companies such as Bagmane, Prestige, Brigade Group, Embassy, and Mantri have contributed to the growth of Bengaluru. However, there is no connection between the bond we share at the family level and the decisions made at the government level,” Patil said.
Patil said the KIADB allotted land at the aerospace park to Bagmane Developers as per rule. “How can Chalavadi fail to understand such simple facts?” he said.