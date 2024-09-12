‘kursi khaali illa’: Siddaramaiah ends ‘change of CM’ clamour

BENGALURU: Putting an end to speculation of any change in leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the CM post in the state is not vacant. “I will continue as CM for the next three years. There is no doubt about it,” Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of any letter written to the Congress high command by state party leaders. Siddaramaiah said that the question of writing any letter does not arise, when he is confident of continuing as the CM. He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the National Forest Martyrs’ Day programme in Bengaluru organised by the Forest Department.

With Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the alleged MUDA scam being heard in the Karnataka High Court, a few Congress leaders are openly expressing their desire to occupy the CM’s chair.

On two different reports submitted by ED and SIT on the involvement of former minister B Nagendra in the alleged ST Corporation scam, Siddaramaiah said it is for the courts to decide. “Evidence has been collected and the chargesheets have been filed,” the CM added.

The CM also defended the formation of a Cabinet subcommittee headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to probe the alleged scams that took place during the BJP regime. He said the committee has five ministers who are overseeing the investigation and will submit the reports in 1-2 months. “The list includes the 40% commission charges, PSI scam, Covid-19 irregularities, and Bitcoin scam. After the reports are submitted and reviewed by the authorities concerned, the cabinet will take a decision,” he added. The CM added that so far no inquiry or action has been taken in the alleged PSI scam.

On allegations by the BJP that the Congress is indulging in vengeful politics, Siddaramaiah said, “We do not indulge in hate politics. Action will be taken against all the accused based on the inquiry reports.”