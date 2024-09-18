Vokkaliga community seers must speak out, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged seers and leaders of the Vokkaliga community to speak out against BJP MLA Munirathna’s alleged controversial audio clip that went viral recently. He called upon distinguished members of the community, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, to speak out.

Shivakumar told the media that there are big leaders who have to speak against Munirathna, who is heard allegedly making insulting remarks against members of the Vokkaliga and Dalit communities in the audio clip. “BJP leaders have to state if he (Munirathna) has spoken correctly, and if it is wrong, they must say so,” he said.

Reacting to Munirathna’s allegations that Shivakumar and his brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh were behind his arrest, Shivakumar said he is unaware of this. Those holding responsible positions, including BJP state president BY Vijayendra, have to react,” the DCM added.

Speaking about the recent clashes in Nagamangala during Ganesha Chaturthi, Shivakumar said the police will take action as per the law.