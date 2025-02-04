Will order to shoot cow smugglers: Karnataka Minister Mankal S Vaidya

KARWAR: Amid cow theft cases in Uttara Kannada district, District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has warned that those indulging in such activities would be shot at on the road or at the circle in the open.

Asserting that he will not let such activities to continue in the district, he assured that the administration is taking all necessary measures to protect cows and the interest of those rearing it.

The minister's statement came in the wake of outrage over the recent incident of the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar here.

"Cow theft has been happening for several years. I have told the SP (Superintendent of Police) that this should stop and should not happen at any cost. It is wrong. We worship cows. We affectionately rear this animal. We grow up drinking its milk," Vaidya said.