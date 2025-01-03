BJP says Priyank’s name mentioned in death note, minister says it’s baseless

BENGALURU: The political slugfest over contractor Sachin Panchala’s death by suicide continued on Thursday with the BJP mounting pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress leadership to drop RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge from the cabinet and hand over the case to the CBI. The minister rubbished the BJP’s allegations.

“The minister’s name was mentioned in the death note as his close aide is the key accused. But since he is the son of the AICC president, Siddaramaiah is trembling to get his (Priyank’s) resignation,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told media persons in Bengaluru. He said the BJP will hold a massive protest rally in Kalaburagi on Saturday demanding Priyank’s resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said Kharge’s name is mentioned in the death note, and they would appeal to the CM, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge to remove him from the ministry. Senior Congress leaders in the state are getting calls from New Delhi asking them to defend Priyank.