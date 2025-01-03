Contractor Sachin Panchal’s family speaks out on delay in investigation

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: The family of contractor Sachin Panchal, who died by suicide in Bidar on December 26 alleging harassment and demands of bribe by former Kalaburagi corporator Raju Kapnoor, has expressed apprehension that any delay in the probe would lead to the destruction of evidence.

Panchal’s sister Surekha said even after eight days of the incident, no action has been taken against anyone.

She said let the inquiry be conducted by the CBI or CID or any independent organisations, but justice should be served. “Whoever is the guilty, they should be punished. I am frustrated at the delay in the investigation and have decided to write to the prime minister as well as the Union home minister in this regard,” she said at a press conference in Bidar on Thursday.

Surekha said no one should play politics over the suicide of her brother, and demanded action against all those whose names were mentioned in her brother’s death note. She also wanted the government to take action against police of Gandhi police station in Bidar and Dhannur police station in Bhalki for neglecting her brother’s complaints.