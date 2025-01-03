Contractor Sachin Panchal’s family speaks out on delay in investigation

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: The family of contractor Sachin Panchal, who died by suicide in Bidar on December 26 alleging harassment and demands of bribe by former Kalaburagi corporator Raju Kapnoor, has expressed apprehension that any delay in the probe would lead to the destruction of evidence.
Panchal’s sister Surekha said even after eight days of the incident, no action has been taken against anyone.
She said let the inquiry be conducted by the CBI or CID or any independent organisations, but justice should be served. “Whoever is the guilty, they should be punished. I am frustrated at the delay in the investigation and have decided to write to the prime minister as well as the Union home minister in this regard,” she said at a press conference in Bidar on Thursday.
Surekha said no one should play politics over the suicide of her brother, and demanded action against all those whose names were mentioned in her brother’s death note. She also wanted the government to take action against police of Gandhi police station in Bidar and Dhannur police station in Bhalki for neglecting her brother’s complaints.
“My family is in grief, but government is not taking any action. I suspect that common people would not get justice in this system. Police officers have checked the death note written by my brother. They are instead investigating whether he is a contractor or not. I am sure that the handwriting in the death note is of my younger brother and have filed a complaint,” Surekha said.
This is the first time that a family member of the deceased has come out seeking an impartial inquiry into the death, suspecting that the family may not get justice.
Vishwakarma Federation state unit president Vijaykumar Pattar, who accompanied Surekha, said the government should hold an impartial probe. He said the government should find out who is Raju Kapnoor, why the deceased mentioned his name and the names of Kapnoor’s followers in the death note and why they were demanding money from from Panchal.
Meanwhile, contractors association state unit president Jagannath Shegji said the deceased was not a member of the association.
Speaking to TNIE, Shegji said the family members of Panchal should show documents to prove his membership as well as alleged harassment by Raju Kapnoor or anybody, an the association will fight for him.