Government trying to wash hands of tradegy: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Bengaluru stampede

MYSURU: Union minister Pralhad Joshi launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over the tragic stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the BJP office here on Friday, Joshi accused the government of shirking responsibility by suspending police officials, instead of owning up to administrative failure.

“This government is trying to wash its hands of the tragedy by suspending capable officers, blaming them for lapses, while the real responsibility lies with the chief minister and deputy chief minister,” Joshi said.

He questioned the permission for the felicitation event held on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, asking, “Did the ministers and their families take permission before attending the event and clicking selfies?”

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Joshi mocked his behaviour at the stadium, saying he posed like an RCB coach and orchestrated the entire celebration. “This is not just insensitive and irresponsible, it is a clear attempt to escape accountability,” Joshi alleged.