'I have no connection with RCB stampede incident': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the decision to go ahead with the event to felicitate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, despite a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives.

“I did not have any connection with the cricket stadium. I was pained by this incident , it should never have happened,” he said upon landing at Mysuru airport.

Siddaramaiah said that the first death occurred at 3:50 pm, but he received confirmation only at 5:45 pm.

He clarified that his attendance was limited to a felicitation event at Vidhana Soudha, to which he was invited by KSCA officials, and that the State government played no part in organising either the stadium event or the celebrations.