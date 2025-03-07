Karnataka CM presents Rs 19,000 crore revenue deficit budget with Rs 4.09 lakh crore outlay

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented a Rs 19,262 crore revenue-deficit Karnataka Budget for 2025-26 here on Friday, March 7, with a total outlay pegged at Rs 4,09,549 crore as against the revised estimate of Rs 3,65,865 crore for 2024-25.

Apparently, the CM did a tightrope walk with not many options of resources mobilising. He has struck a balance between implementing the social welfare schemes and the development. Though it showed commitment to implement the five guarantees, the allocation saw a stagnation as it has come down slightly from Rs 52,000 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 51,034 crore.

"Karnataka is one of the fastest-growing states in India contributing 8.4% to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It has continued its impressive growth trajectory in the year 2024-25 and is poised to achieve a GSDP growth rate of 7.4%, outpacing the national growth rate of 6.4%", he stressed.

In an attempt to appease the legislators from both the ruling congress and the opposition parties who were complaining that the guarantees were eating away the development, Siddaramaiah launched a new scheme called CM's Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP) with Rs 8,000 crore.

It is to ensure balanced development across the state focusing on minor irrigation, roads, and urban infrastructure in all the 224 assembly constituencies.