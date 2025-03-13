Karnataka CM asks DyCM DK Shivakumar to participate in Chennai meeting on delimitation

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to attend the first meeting in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

“I have received your letter dated 07.03.2025, which raises very important issues of autonomy of states that have serious implications on the principles governing our polity, particularly the issues of delimitation of the parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on new population benchmarks. These issues have to be discussed at length by the like-minded states," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in a letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday.

“Although I would like to take part in the meeting, due to my prior commitments, I am unable to do so. However, considering the importance of this meeting to be held on 22.03.2025, I have requested Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to participate in the deliberations,” the letter further read.