Karnataka CM asks DyCM DK Shivakumar to participate in Chennai meeting on delimitation

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to attend the first meeting in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
“I have received your letter dated 07.03.2025, which raises very important issues of autonomy of states that have serious implications on the principles governing our polity, particularly the issues of delimitation of the parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on new population benchmarks. These issues have to be discussed at length by the like-minded states," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in a letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday.
“Although I would like to take part in the meeting, due to my prior commitments, I am unable to do so. However, considering the importance of this meeting to be held on 22.03.2025, I have requested Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to participate in the deliberations,” the letter further read.
On behalf of Stalin, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dr K Ponnumudi and Rajya Sabha member Mohammed Abdullah Ismail met Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday. They handed over TN CM's letter to Siddaramaiah.
The Karnataka CM extended his support to Stalin's initiative to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising like-minded states, to chart a collective course forward. The JAC consists of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in the south, West Bengal and Odisha in the east, and Punjab in the north.