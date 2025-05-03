Karnataka BJP leaders demand NIA probe into murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty

MANGALURU: Several BJP leaders have demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, former minister Sunil Kumar, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, and others, strongly condemning the murder, said that they cannot expect a fair probe from the state police and only an NIA investigation can get justice for Shetty’s family. Speaking at Shetty’s last rites, Vijayendra said that his party has taken the incident seriously. Alleging police failure, Vijayendra said that no one is safe in the state, especially Hindutva activists. He demanded the government announce an ex gratia to Shetty’s family.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged that Shetty was framed in the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Suratkal. Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that the assailants should be “shot down, else there will be no protection to those who fight for the nation”.

In a letter to Amit Shah, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta said that the brutal murder, carried out with impunity in public view, has shaken the people of the entire coastal Karnataka. “This incident is not an isolated one; it is part of a larger pattern of growing lawlessness and anti-national elements that continue to operate in coastal Karnataka,” the MP said in the letter.

Further, the MP said that in recent years, they have witnessed the targeted killing of Praveen Nettaru, a committed BJP karyakarta, by PFI activists, an organisation that was later banned. “I appeal to you with utmost urgency and sincerity that this case be handed over to the NIA for a comprehensive and impartial investigation, as there is a possibility of involvement of activists from the banned PFI organisation,” the MP said in the letter to Shah.