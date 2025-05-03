Shetty’s killers won’t go scot-free: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU : Appealing to the people of Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the culprits in the Suhas Shetty murder case will not go scot-free.

“The accused in the Suhas Shetty murder case in Mangaluru will not be spared, no matter who they are,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters.

Shetty was the prime accused in the murder of 23-year-old Fazil at Suratkal, Dakshina Kannada, in 2022.

The minister said that Mangaluru, which used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, has been peaceful for a while. “But incidents that have happened in the last 4-5 days, including the killing of Shetty on Thursday evening,, have shaken Dakshina Kannada district. We will not let this continue. Four teams have already been formed to find the culprits,” Dr Parameshwara said.

“I appeal to the people of Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace. The government and the police department are with them. We will make every effort to maintain peace. ADGP (Law and Order) has already visited the spot. More police have been deployed. Necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” the minister said.