Shetty’s killers won’t go scot-free: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU : Appealing to the people of Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the culprits in the Suhas Shetty murder case will not go scot-free.
“The accused in the Suhas Shetty murder case in Mangaluru will not be spared, no matter who they are,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters.
Shetty was the prime accused in the murder of 23-year-old Fazil at Suratkal, Dakshina Kannada, in 2022.
The minister said that Mangaluru, which used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, has been peaceful for a while. “But incidents that have happened in the last 4-5 days, including the killing of Shetty on Thursday evening,, have shaken Dakshina Kannada district. We will not let this continue. Four teams have already been formed to find the culprits,” Dr Parameshwara said.
“I appeal to the people of Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace. The government and the police department are with them. We will make every effort to maintain peace. ADGP (Law and Order) has already visited the spot. More police have been deployed. Necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” the minister said.
Dr Parameshwara said that he has sought a full report from the police on Shetty’s murder. “An investigation has been initiated, and the accused will not be spared. We will not let it go, no matter who the accused is… from any party, organisation or anyone else,” he warned.
On BJP allegations of a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, he said, “As a responsible government, it is our responsibility to maintain peace, law, and order.”
Replying to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s allegation that Hindu activists have been living with a sense of fear ever since the Congress came to power in 2023, Dr Parameshwara said, “Are there no Hindus (in Congress)? Are we all non-Hindus? Are we others? It is not right to interpret it like that. We will arrest the accused involved in Shetty’s killing.
We should not paint a different picture of the incident.”