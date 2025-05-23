Sonu Nigam clarifies he is not on X amid fresh language row

The user continued:

“Don’t dub Kannada movies in Hindi! Don’t release Kannada movies pan-India! Do you have the guts to say this to Kannada film stars, Mr Tejasvi Surya, or are you just another language warrior?”

In another post, the user went on to criticise the MP further, calling him a “disease”. The tweet read:

“A national party like the BJP has made Tejasvi Surya an MP for the second time, yet the spirit of nationalism has not taken root in him. People who harbour petty ideas such as linguism, regionalism, and casteism are like a disease.

Whether it’s Tejasvi from Bihar or Karnataka, both are displaying the same foolishness.”

As several news portals mistakenly attributed the posts to singer Sonu Nigam and published reports accordingly, the singer took to Instagram to clarify once again—that he is not on X.

“How many times have I declared I am not on Twitter?” he wrote.

It was later revealed that the account in question belonged to one Sonu Nigam Singh, who claims to be a criminal lawyer.