Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes no stand on Lingayat separate religion demand

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that he holds no personal position on the demand for separate religion status for the Lingayat community. This clarification comes amid criticism from the opposition BJP, which has accused the government of attempting to divide Hindu society.

Speaking to reporters in Koppal on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “I have no stand. The stand of the people is my stand. We will write what they (people from the Lingayat community) say their religion is, during the survey,” referring to the ongoing caste census in the state.

His remarks followed the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025', organised by the "Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota" (Federation of Lingayat Seers), which concluded with resolutions including a push for raising awareness about separate religious recognition for Lingayats.

Responding to questions on the renewed debate, Siddaramaiah said the issue has "always remained", and noted that "some Virakta math swamijis are demanding it".

Reacting to these developments, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, without directly naming the CM, criticised the revival of the demand and accused “some forces” of trying to divide Hindu society. “We need to protect the Hindu religion amid attempts to divide it. I don't understand why the Chief Minister is in such a hurry,” he said, adding that earlier efforts had failed and would continue to fail in the future.