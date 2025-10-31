Dharmasthala mass burial case: Karnataka HC orders interim stay on probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the investigation on the First Information Report (FIR) registered over the alleged mass burial of dead bodies at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed an interim order staying the investigation on the FIR till the next date of hearing after hearing the petition filed by four persons, Girish Mattennavar, Mahesh Shetty, Jayanth T and Vittala Gowda, who claimed they are social activists.

The petitioners had prayed to quash the FIR, which was registered in Belthangady and transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) later, and also challenged the notices issued to them by the SIT.

The counsels for the petitioners, S Balan and Deepak Khosla, argued that the repeated notices have been issued, including on WhatsApp and email, calling for questioning in the guise of an investigation and harassing them.

The notices also impose conditions, including non-interference with witnesses and full cooperation with the investigation, failing which arrest is threatened.

Despite no allegations against them in the complaint or in the confessional statement, they were making them sit in the SIT’s office for more than 15 to 16 hours, they alleged.