Karnataka Governor accepts Nagendra's resignation as minister

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Congress MLA B Nagendra as minister, following a recommendation from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, according to an official notification.

The notification, dated August 29, was released to the media on Sunday. Gehlot said he had accepted the Chief Minister’s recommendation and, under Article 164(1) of the Constitution, accepted Nagendra’s resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Nagendra had announced his resignation on Friday, barely 25 days after he was inducted into the Shivakumar-led Cabinet during its recent expansion. He had been given the Planning and Statistics portfolio.

Nagendra had faced sustained Opposition attacks over his alleged involvement in the Rs 89-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

He had denied any role in the alleged irregularities, saying he had resigned voluntarily to prevent embarrassment to the Congress and the state government.