DKS Cabinet expansion to be delayed by another week amid Congress consultations and intense lobbying

BELAGAVI: Mounting pressure from ministerial aspirants and competing regional claims has forced the Congress high command into a delicate balancing act, delaying the long-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the Karnataka Cabinet.

While chief minister DK Shivakumar and his predecessor Siddaramaiah are understood to favour completing the exercise at the earliest, the absence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge from the ongoing consultations in New Delhi has slowed the decision-making process.

Congress insiders said the leadership was keen to evolve a broad consensus before announcing the new ministry, making an immediate expansion unlikely.

According to highly placed Congress sources, the top brass is expected to take at least another week to finalise the Cabinet's composition.

The delay is being attributed to extensive consultations with senior party leaders on regional representation, caste equations, political balancing and the inclusion of fresh faces while accommodating experienced legislators.

Speaking to TNIE, KPCC president BK Hariprasad said the leadership was awaiting Kharge's arrival in New Delhi before taking the next step.

"We are all waiting for Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the cabinet expansion. The process may not be delayed for long, but it will take at least another week," he said, adding that the leadership would hold multiple rounds of discussions before arriving at a final decision.

Although Hariprasad declined to indicate how many legislators would be inducted, party sources said the exercise had become increasingly complex, with nearly 30 Congress MLAs camping in New Delhi and lobbying aggressively for ministerial berths. The rush has intensified pressure on the leadership, with legislators meeting senior Congress leaders and presenting their claims for representation.

Sources said the exercise is expected to involve not only the induction of new faces but also the dropping of a few ministers to make way for senior leaders who were left out earlier.