Suspense to end as Karnataka CM says cabinet expansion will be finalised this week

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the long-awaited expansion of his cabinet would be finalised this week, with the Congress leadership set to take a final call during his visit to New Delhi.

Shivakumar left for the national capital, where he is scheduled to meet the Congress high command on Tuesday to discuss the cabinet expansion. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president B K Hariprasad are also likely to attend the meeting, according to party sources.

Besides the cabinet exercise, the Chief Minister will meet Karnataka MPs to discuss the state's drought situation and other key issues, including the Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna river disputes, the Mekedatu project and pending infrastructure works, to be raised during the ongoing Parliament session.

He is also scheduled to meet senior advocates on pending legal matters involving the state government and hold discussions with Union Ministers.

“I will be meeting all our Parliament members. There is a need to make them aware of the drought and water situation in the state. Also, we need to make them aware of issues related to Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna rivers, Mekedatu project and several pending projects,” Shivakumar said.