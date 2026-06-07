Early turbulence or signs of deeper trouble in Karnataka?

This is not the ideal start that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar or the Congress high command would have expected for the new government sworn into office earlier this week. Less than 24 hours after portfolios were allotted to the new ministers, the government had to grapple with a political crisis that could have far-reaching implications on how it performs and is perceived during its short tenure of less than two years.

The high command leaders – who are making all decisions pertaining to power transition, ministry formation, and portfolio allocation – were caught off guard by the resignation from the cabinet by Ramalinga Reddy, who was unhappy over not being given the Bengaluru Development portfolio. Although the CM and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala convinced Reddy to continue in the cabinet by assuring him of additional portfolios, the resignation episode came as an initial setback for the government.

It makes two things clear: the party’s central leadership, which ensured a smooth transition of power from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar, was not fully prepared with its follow-through plan. And if it did have a plan, senior leaders in the state were not consulted or taken into confidence before putting it into action.

It was an avoidable controversy that has landed the party in a no-win situation. Accepting Reddy’s demand would have given the impression that the leadership is weak, and the ministerial aspirants would have started exerting pressure openly instead of plainly lobbying with party leaders. Now, the government has only a partial cabinet with just 14 ministers, including the CM, while the remaining 20 berths are yet to be filled.