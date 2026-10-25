Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka CM of Rs 600 cr deal to 'politically eliminate' Deve Gowda's family

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a Rs 600-crore deal to "politically eliminate" the family of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.
"It is none other than the incumbent Chief Minister who ordered that our family be finished off. This Chief Minister has hatched several conspiracies to finish off our family. One among them is the Rs 600-crore supari (contract killing) deal. There is no doubt whatsoever that he has committed this act. There is absolutely no doubt," the Union Minister told reporters in response to a question about reports of a Rs 600-crore deal allegedly intended to eliminate a family politically.
The JD(S) second-in-command said this was precisely why he had demanded an investigation into the sting operation.
The issue gained traction recently when Shivakumar alleged that attempts had been made to trap him after he became Chief Minister and cautioned his cabinet colleagues to remain alert. Days later, his predecessor and Congress leader Siddaramaiah lodged a police complaint over a defamatory social media post and sought an injunction barring the media from airing or publishing anything related to it.
Siddaramaiah's minister son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his own party workers were behind the operation, including a woman who wanted a ticket from the Puttur Assembly constituency.
The detention of two JD(S) workers belonging to the party's social media team angered Kumaraswamy. He alleged that the police were targeting innocent JD(S) workers while sparing the masterminds.
"When we ask them (state government) to arrest the criminals behind the sting operation, they ensure that they get anticipatory bail safely, while harassing people who have nothing to do with it. Their sins have piled up, and God himself is bringing everything to light," he said.
Kumaraswamy said he would give the government another five days to demonstrate progress in the investigation.
"Our party members need not be afraid. I have only one thing to tell them: cooperate with the police investigation. Go when they summon you and hand over the devices they ask for. Then we will understand the direction in which this investigation is heading. I also have information about what is happening behind the scenes. I have taken note of the statements made by Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra," he said.
According to Kumaraswamy, even Siddaramaiah had doubts about the investigation. He alleged that an individual and a Congress woman functionary had carried out the sting operation.
"Shouldn't the actual culprits be caught for the injustice done to the former Chief Minister? Instead of tracing the source, they are sitting here targeting the foot soldiers," he said.
The Union Minister further alleged that several illegal activities and crimes, including multiple murders, had taken place at the media organisation that conducted the sting operation. He said a driver had been murdered near Kolar.
Kumaraswamy questioned whether state Home Minister Priyank Kharge had taken note of Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statements that his father, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had been targeted by his own party members after being denied a ticket. He also asked whether Kharge had heard Siddaramaiah's remarks naming a woman leader.
He said a person involved in the sting operation had secured anticipatory bail and questioned whether the police had made any efforts to oppose it.
"I am not saying this to intimidate anyone. I am only asking for an honest investigation," he said, adding that he would be travelling to New Delhi for the next five days, giving the state government time to show progress in the investigation into the sting operation.
Kumaraswamy clarified that he had not specifically said he wanted to meet Siddaramaiah, but added that he would meet the former Chief Minister if necessary. "Siddaramaiah's own Congress leaders have joined hands to finish him off. Let all of that be investigated," he said.
Dismissing media reports that JD(S) workers had gone into hiding to evade the investigation, Kumaraswamy said there was no question of anyone absconding and that they would appear before the authorities.
There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Minister to the allegation.
(With inputs from PTI)