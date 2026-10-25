Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka CM of Rs 600 cr deal to 'politically eliminate' Deve Gowda's family

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a Rs 600-crore deal to "politically eliminate" the family of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

"It is none other than the incumbent Chief Minister who ordered that our family be finished off. This Chief Minister has hatched several conspiracies to finish off our family. One among them is the Rs 600-crore supari (contract killing) deal. There is no doubt whatsoever that he has committed this act. There is absolutely no doubt," the Union Minister told reporters in response to a question about reports of a Rs 600-crore deal allegedly intended to eliminate a family politically.

The JD(S) second-in-command said this was precisely why he had demanded an investigation into the sting operation.

The issue gained traction recently when Shivakumar alleged that attempts had been made to trap him after he became Chief Minister and cautioned his cabinet colleagues to remain alert. Days later, his predecessor and Congress leader Siddaramaiah lodged a police complaint over a defamatory social media post and sought an injunction barring the media from airing or publishing anything related to it.

Siddaramaiah's minister son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his own party workers were behind the operation, including a woman who wanted a ticket from the Puttur Assembly constituency.

The detention of two JD(S) workers belonging to the party's social media team angered Kumaraswamy. He alleged that the police were targeting innocent JD(S) workers while sparing the masterminds.

"When we ask them (state government) to arrest the criminals behind the sting operation, they ensure that they get anticipatory bail safely, while harassing people who have nothing to do with it. Their sins have piled up, and God himself is bringing everything to light," he said.