Karnataka SIR: Nandan Nilekani, CM's mother, Shiva Rajkumar, Zerodha founders among names flagged

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among the prominent names figuring in the notice list generated during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, sources said.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, has also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, reports said.
Nilekani's family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as "unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)", while Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have reportedly been flagged for a "parents name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency.
Meanwile, a notice was issued to Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar after his name was not mapped to the 2002 list.
However, authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and officials would visit them to complete the required formalities. Although notices were generated, authorities have not served them in several such cases.
Similarly, notices generated for Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao over a name-related mismatch and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, whose name was not mapped with the 2002 rolls, were not served.
Officials are resolving the issues at their level, sources said.
According to a TNIE report, as many as 24.06 lakh notices have been generated in Bengaluru as part of the SIR of Karnataka's electoral rolls for no-mapping data or logical discrepancies, requiring voters to appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing.
According to GBA data, of the 24,06,044 notices generated, 6.24 lakh have been found to have anomalies, while 17.81 lakh people have been served notices for no-mapping. A total of 2,67,693 hearings have been held.
Earlier on Saturday, TNIE reported that eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee Professor C N R Rao had been issued a notice during Karnataka's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after an automated system flagged a discrepancy in his name.
The 92-year-old scientist's electoral record from 2002 reportedly lists his name as "Prof C N R Rao". However, his current electoral roll entry contains a typographical error, reading "Proff C N R Rao", with an additional "f". The automated system classified the difference as a "self-mismatch", prompting authorities to seek identity verification.
Rao is not the only prominent citizen affected by the electoral roll verification exercise.
Padma Shri awardee and social activist Harekala Hajabba faced a similar name mismatch, which election officials later resolved.
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen was also flagged over a spelling discrepancy but was reportedly exempted from appearing in person.