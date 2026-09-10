Karnataka SIR: Nandan Nilekani, CM's mother, Shiva Rajkumar, Zerodha founders among names flagged

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among the prominent names figuring in the notice list generated during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, sources said.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, has also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, reports said.

Nilekani's family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as "unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)", while Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have reportedly been flagged for a "parents name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency.

Meanwile, a notice was issued to Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar after his name was not mapped to the 2002 list.

However, authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and officials would visit them to complete the required formalities. Although notices were generated, authorities have not served them in several such cases.

Similarly, notices generated for Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao over a name-related mismatch and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, whose name was not mapped with the 2002 rolls, were not served.

Officials are resolving the issues at their level, sources said.

According to a TNIE report, as many as 24.06 lakh notices have been generated in Bengaluru as part of the SIR of Karnataka's electoral rolls for no-mapping data or logical discrepancies, requiring voters to appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing.

According to GBA data, of the 24,06,044 notices generated, 6.24 lakh have been found to have anomalies, while 17.81 lakh people have been served notices for no-mapping. A total of 2,67,693 hearings have been held.