177 Karnataka taluks declared drought-hit: Deputy CM Parameshwara tells Legislative Council

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said 177 taluks across the state are declared drought-affected and the number is likely to rise to nearly 200 as further assessments are being completed.

The special session of the Legislative Council to discuss the drought crisis also saw sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Parameshwara, moving a motion for a discussion on farmers' problems in the wake of what he termed a "Super El Nino-driven drought", said the rainfall deficit this year is the worst in over 150 years, comparable to the 1876 drought.

He said the state has received only 642 mm against the normal 852 mm of rain, with deficits of 46 per cent in South Interior Karnataka and 44 per cent in North Interior Karnataka. "This is not a drought limited to four or 10 Taluks, it has affected the entire state," Parameshwara said.

He added that crop loss is estimated at around 82 per cent and that many farmers have lost two rounds of sowings. He outlined the government's response -- an initial declaration of 101 drought-affected talukas, followed by 23 more, and now 53 additional talukas, taking the total to 177.

"This is a continuous process based on ground-truthing and Central guidelines of 2020. We cannot arbitrarily declare talukas; they must meet the criteria," he said, noting that another 20-30 taluks may be added in the next round.

Parameshwara said the state has already released Rs five crore per district for drinking water and Rs one crore per MLA constituency, and that a first memorandum seeking Rs 3,500 crore in relief for the initial 101 taluks (where losses are estimated at Rs 18,000 crore) has been sent to the Centre. He proposed an all-party delegation to meet the prime minister and union ministers to press for more assistance.

"This session is not limited to just drought, but also discussion on farmers' problems. I request all members to forget party differences and focus on how we can help farmers survive," he said.