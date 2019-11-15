Home States Kerala

Once bitten, Kerala's Left government may not push for women's entry in Sabarimala this time

While a cautious Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the government will abide by SC order, Minister AK Balan termed the verdict as 'highly complex'.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Devotees sit in protest on the holy steps in Sabarimala temple (File photo | EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In January 2, 2019,  a day after two women entered Sabarimala under heavy police protection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking to the media, appeared confidence personified. He confirmed that women had entered Sabarimala, in an apparent vindication of his stance on the women entry issue, post the September 28 verdict.

 On Thursday, after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court referred review petitions to a higher bench, the CM’s body language seemed to tell a different story. Even while reiterating that the government would abide by the verdict, Pinarayi was visibly more cautious in his wording.

ALSO READ| Sabarimala case referred to larger SC bench: A few reactions from religious leaders to politicians

In an obvious challenge to the Left government ahead of the pilgrim season, the SC has put the ball back in Pinarayi’s court. With the SC issuing neither stay nor status quo directive, the government’s decision on whether to allow women will be crucial in deciding how the situation plays out in the coming days. Going by current indications, it is likely it will not entertain women entry to avoid messy confrontations with the devout. 

“The government cannot obviously take an official stance against women entry. However, the CM’s body language was such that an unspoken message was sent out to convey that women are not encouraged to go. The government will not pro-actively try to push for women entry. It will not put out positive messages like last time, that the government would protect women who attempt to do so,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Though the CPM and the government had previously taken a strong stance favouring women entry soon after the verdict, there was an obvious change later on, following a furious backlash from devotees. 

Drawing flak from various quarters for its rigid stance on the Sabarimala issue was naturally reflected in the setback the Left suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only then that CPM saw the error in its ways and offered to correct course. Though no stay on SC verdict was in force, Vishu season and monthly poojas at Sabarimala went off without any hassle.

ALSO READ| Supreme Court refers Sabarimala case to seven-judge bench

A silent message was sent out indicating that women are no longer welcome to the hill shrine. Though a couple of women did express interest, the security personnel chose to cold-shoulder their request. Sources say the Pinarayi government will adopt a similar strategy this time.

The chief minister has already indicated that legal scrutiny is essential to bring in more clarity.

The government is likely to seek legal advice from the Advocate General or Law Secretary. Emerging scarred from the LS poll experience, the Left is definitely keen to avoid further damage.

On Thursday, CPM politburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai and MA Baby went through the verdict in detail. “The state government will take an appropriate decision after checking with legal experts,” said Baby. Even while sticking to its earlier stance, the government will not look to some sort of rigid enforcement. Law Minister AK Balan who termed the verdict ‘highly complex’, has gone on record to state that no one would be taken to the hill shrine under the government’s protection, in a clear indication of how the government is looking to tackle the scenario.

IN PICS| SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!

Left to tread a cautious path

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Treading a cautious path on the Sabarimala front, the CPM and the Left front have echoed the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “There should not be attempts by anyone to make political gains.

All stakeholders should come together to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the pilgrim season. The Left front feels the government should take its time and come up with a decision after consulting legal experts,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Snippets

Previous SC order holds: Advocate

In the absence of any explicit order of stay, the earlier SC order continues to operate till a final order is passed on review petitions, said V Chitambaresh, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. Entertainment of review petitions only means the entire issues are for reconsideration, he said.

ALSO READ| Kerala government to abide by SC order, but more clarity needed: Pinarayi Vijayan

Fewer young women register online this year

A police official said the pilgrimage season last year saw nearly 550 young women registering online for darshan amid tension and apprehensions over their safety. Not many young women have done so this time, said the official. Sources said the police are yet to take a decision on deploying woman cops in Sannidhanam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan LDF Left government Kerala Sabarimala women entry Sabarimala temple Sabarimala verdict CPM CPI
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp