Once bitten, Kerala's Left government may not push for women's entry in Sabarimala this time

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In January 2, 2019, a day after two women entered Sabarimala under heavy police protection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking to the media, appeared confidence personified. He confirmed that women had entered Sabarimala, in an apparent vindication of his stance on the women entry issue, post the September 28 verdict.

On Thursday, after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court referred review petitions to a higher bench, the CM’s body language seemed to tell a different story. Even while reiterating that the government would abide by the verdict, Pinarayi was visibly more cautious in his wording.

In an obvious challenge to the Left government ahead of the pilgrim season, the SC has put the ball back in Pinarayi’s court. With the SC issuing neither stay nor status quo directive, the government’s decision on whether to allow women will be crucial in deciding how the situation plays out in the coming days. Going by current indications, it is likely it will not entertain women entry to avoid messy confrontations with the devout.

“The government cannot obviously take an official stance against women entry. However, the CM’s body language was such that an unspoken message was sent out to convey that women are not encouraged to go. The government will not pro-actively try to push for women entry. It will not put out positive messages like last time, that the government would protect women who attempt to do so,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Though the CPM and the government had previously taken a strong stance favouring women entry soon after the verdict, there was an obvious change later on, following a furious backlash from devotees.

Drawing flak from various quarters for its rigid stance on the Sabarimala issue was naturally reflected in the setback the Left suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only then that CPM saw the error in its ways and offered to correct course. Though no stay on SC verdict was in force, Vishu season and monthly poojas at Sabarimala went off without any hassle.

A silent message was sent out indicating that women are no longer welcome to the hill shrine. Though a couple of women did express interest, the security personnel chose to cold-shoulder their request. Sources say the Pinarayi government will adopt a similar strategy this time.

The chief minister has already indicated that legal scrutiny is essential to bring in more clarity.

The government is likely to seek legal advice from the Advocate General or Law Secretary. Emerging scarred from the LS poll experience, the Left is definitely keen to avoid further damage.

On Thursday, CPM politburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai and MA Baby went through the verdict in detail. “The state government will take an appropriate decision after checking with legal experts,” said Baby. Even while sticking to its earlier stance, the government will not look to some sort of rigid enforcement. Law Minister AK Balan who termed the verdict ‘highly complex’, has gone on record to state that no one would be taken to the hill shrine under the government’s protection, in a clear indication of how the government is looking to tackle the scenario.

Left to tread a cautious path

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Treading a cautious path on the Sabarimala front, the CPM and the Left front have echoed the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “There should not be attempts by anyone to make political gains.

All stakeholders should come together to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the pilgrim season. The Left front feels the government should take its time and come up with a decision after consulting legal experts,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Snippets

Previous SC order holds: Advocate

In the absence of any explicit order of stay, the earlier SC order continues to operate till a final order is passed on review petitions, said V Chitambaresh, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. Entertainment of review petitions only means the entire issues are for reconsideration, he said.

Fewer young women register online this year

A police official said the pilgrimage season last year saw nearly 550 young women registering online for darshan amid tension and apprehensions over their safety. Not many young women have done so this time, said the official. Sources said the police are yet to take a decision on deploying woman cops in Sannidhanam.