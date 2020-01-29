Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor reads out anti-CAA remarks of state government in Assembly

The Governor clarified that although he holds a different view on CAA he reads the controversial remarks on behalf of the chief minister.

Published: 29th January 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was stopped by Opposition MLAs in the assembly

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was stopped by Opposition MLAs in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The face-off between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala government was expected to end in a showdown, but there was a twist in the long-drawn drama when the assembly met for the budget session on Wednesday.

Contrary to expectations, the governor chose to read out the state government’s stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his policy address but clarified that he did not agree with the view,  much to the chagrin of the opposition UDF, which was quick to allege a secret pact between the governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ALSO READ| Ex-governors NN Wanchoo, B Rachaiah faced similar protests earlier

Opposition MLAs, holding placards, interrupted the proceedings by raising slogans and boycotted the address. Khan, who has been highly critical of the Left government’s opposition to the CAA, said he was reading out the portion regarding the law to honour the chief minister’s wish.

ALSO READ| Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's security raised to 'Z Plus'

After UDF legislators, who heckled him inside the House for about 10 minutes for his pro-CAA stance, were forcibly removed by the watch and ward staff, Khan took his position on the dais and read out the entire speech, which contained a slew of harsh remarks against the Centre.

"Our citizenship can never be on the basis of religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution. This august body unanimously passed the resolution requesting the central government to abrogate CAA 2019, which my government believes goes against the cardinal principles underlying our Constitution," the governor read out. It was widely expected that the governor would skip the anti-CAA remarks in the speech.

"I’ll read out the paragraph because the chief minister wants me to read it although I hold the view that this doesn’t come under the definition of policy or programme. The chief minister himself has said this is the view of the government. I disagree with it. But to honour his wish I am going to read it," Khan said before reading out the remarks, amid applause from the treasury benches.

ALSO READ: 'Guv go back!': Arif Mohammed Khan heckled by UDF legislators in Kerala Assembly

The beginning of the budget session witnessed dramatic scenes as the UDF -- quite aware that the government would not support its resolution to recall the governor -- staged protests in the House. Earlier, when Khan entered the House along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P

Sreeramakrishnan, UDF MLAs blocked his way and asked him to “go back”, even terming him an RSS agent. As they refused to move despite requests from the CM and Speaker, the watch and ward staff were called in. In the ensuing melee, some legislators and security staff fell on the floor.

When the governor began his policy address, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed the UDF’s dissent over CAA. The UDF later alleged its MLAs were manhandled by the watch and ward staff and urged the speaker to take action against them.

GUV’S DECISION LEAVES UDF IN FIX

The governor’s decision to read out the entire speech has landed the UDF in a fix. It can now be certain that the ruling front will not support its resolution demanding recall of the governor.

DRAMA IN ASSEMBLY

  • Opposition MLAs interrupt the proceedings by raising slogans and boycott the address

  • Khan reads out the entire speech, which contained harsh remarks against the Centre

  • UDF alleges Governor-CM understanding, says LDF’s anti-CAA stance a farce

  • Speaker says the dissenting remarks by the governor will not become part of the policy address

  • Government’s policy for 2020-21 gives emphasis to sustainability. equity and transparency in the planned develop-ment of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala governor Citizenship Amendment Act CAA Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala assembly Kerala opposition
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp