Mofiya suicide case: Cop Sudheer suspended

KOCHI: The government on Friday suspended Aluva Station House officer CL Sudheer for alleged lapses in dealing with the domestic violence complaint of law student Mofiya Parveen, who later ended life blaming the cop, her husband and in-laws.

Kerala DGP Anil Kant issued the order suspending circle inspector Sudheer hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a telephone conversation with Mofiya's father, Dilshad Salim. The CM had assured Mofiya's father that proper investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against the police officer. The Chief Minister talked to Dilshad on the phone of Industries Minister P Rajeeve when he visited the mourning family early on Friday.

Though the DGP had earlier issued a transfer order for the SHO and asked Sudheer to appear before him before taking up the posting, the government remained under pressure from the opposition Congress-led UDF, who refused to call off their protest. The DGP's order came after the Congress workers protested outside the Aluva East Police Station and organised a siege protest in front of the SP Office, Aluva for the last two days.

In her suicide note, Mofiya had said Sudheer should be given ideal punishment for not listening to her complaints of domestic violence and harassment by her husband. There were allegations SHO Sudheer treated Mofiya and her parents as the wrongdoers when the police summoned them to the station for taking down their statements.

Meanwhile, a department-level inquiry was ordered against Sudheer, who also faced serious allegations in the Uthara murder case. The department-level inquiry will be carried out by Aluva East police traffic ACP.

Following the government order to suspend the SHO, the three-day-long protest of UDF leaders, including Aluva MLA Anwar Sadhath and MP Benny Behnan, was called off on Friday.

