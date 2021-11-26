STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mofiya suicide case: Cop Sudheer suspended

In her suicide note, Mofiya had said Sudheer should be given ideal punishment for not listening to her pleas against domestic violence and harassment by her husband.

Published: 26th November 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mofia Parveen

Mofiya Parveen (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Friday suspended Aluva Station House officer CL Sudheer for alleged lapses in dealing with the domestic violence complaint of law student Mofiya Parveen, who later ended life blaming the cop, her husband and in-laws.

Kerala DGP Anil Kant issued the order suspending circle inspector Sudheer hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a telephone conversation with Mofiya's father, Dilshad Salim. The CM had assured Mofiya's father that proper investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against the police officer. The Chief Minister talked to Dilshad on the phone of Industries Minister P Rajeeve when he visited the mourning family early on Friday.

Though the DGP had earlier issued a transfer order for the SHO and asked Sudheer to appear before him before taking up the posting, the government remained under pressure from the opposition Congress-led UDF, who refused to call off their protest. The DGP's order came after the Congress workers protested outside the Aluva East Police Station and organised a siege protest in front of the SP Office, Aluva for the last two days.

In her suicide note, Mofiya had said Sudheer should be given ideal punishment for not listening to her complaints of domestic violence and harassment by her husband. There were allegations SHO Sudheer treated Mofiya and her parents as the wrongdoers when the police summoned them to the station for taking down their statements. 

Meanwhile, a department-level inquiry was ordered against Sudheer, who also faced serious allegations in the Uthara murder case. The department-level inquiry will be carried out by Aluva East police traffic ACP.

Following the government order to suspend the SHO, the three-day-long protest of UDF leaders, including Aluva MLA Anwar Sadhath and MP Benny Behnan, was called off on Friday. 

ALSO READ:

Controversial Kerala police officer, who 'mocked and insulted' Mofiya Parveen, in the eye of the storm

She was heartbroken to the point of suicide: Mofiya's mother

Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mofiya Parveen CL Sudheer Mofiya Parveen suicide
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp