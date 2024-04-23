Malayali love for gold too hard to resist for burglars

KOCHI: The lustre has been attracting the attention of the illustrious -- though of a criminal persuasion! As high prices and the ceaseless demand of Malayalis combine to give the yellow metal added sheen, its inter-state burglars who are looking to benefit from the interplay. And Kochi — the commercial capital of Kerala ­— is emerging as a favoured destination for those looking for a piece of this toxic action. According to police, some of the burglars arrive on flights for a quick operation.

On April 20, dreaded burglar Mohammed Irfan, from Bihar, broke into the house of film-maker Joshiy, a day after another group from Maharashtra targeted jewellery shops in Kochi and Kalamassery. The group, comprising a man and three women, was arrested on Sunday while attempting to force their way into a jewellery shop in Thrissur. The gang had arrived by flight from Mumbai and was based out of Angamaly.

The increase in the price of gold could be attracting inter-state gangs to the state, says Kochi commissioner S Syamsundar. “They know about the Malayali’s penchant for gold. Even though most people keep their ornaments in bank lockers, there are some who hold on to it for use during social events. Added to this is the fact that the price of gold has skyrocketed in recent months,” Syamsundar pointed out.

We plan to revamp patrolling activity after the election, he said. “During the election period, security is already on high alert. After the vote, patrolling will take on a new dimension. We will look to cover each and every locality in the city in coordination with the public,” Syamsundar said, adding that theft and burglary cases in the city rarely go unsolved.

In February, an Ernakulam Rural police team on the hunt for two burglars from Uttarakhand was fired upon by the duo in Ajmer. They were fleeing after stealing gold ornaments from two houses in Aluva. Officers arrested Danish, 23 and Sahjad, 33, who had decamped with 38 sovereigns of gold and `33,000 in cash.

A few years back, three persons from Delhi burgled 20 sovereigns of gold from six houses in Kadavanthra and Palarivattom. The trio had also arrived in the city by flight.

A top police officer said Ernakulam district attracts criminal minds as it is easily accessible by road, rail and air. “Unlike other places, thieves can vanish immediately after committing a crime here. That’s why we have cases in which gangs arrive by train or plane for their criminal activity and leave in a jiffy,” he said.