LDF convenor Jayarajan receives Kerala CPM backing despite controversy, retains position

The secretariat witnessed severe criticism against EP for his links with ‘shady characters'. Though the state secretariat cannot recommend disciplinary action against EP who’s a central committee (CC) member, the matter will come up for discussions before the state committee. After deliberation in the state committee, the state unit will report the same to the CC. A final decision would be taken at the CC meeting in this regard.

CPM rejects reports of EP’s BJP bid

The state CPM also decided to start counter campaign on the issue to show how party leaders withstand BJP’s attempts to woo them. “Jayarajan had some issues with the party, and opponents have been trying to cash in on the same for a long time,” a secretariat member told TNIE.

“Javadekar visiting him with the help of T G Nandakumar was part of the BJP’s attempt to lure him. However, he withstood such attempts. He did not join the BJP. That is important now,” he said.