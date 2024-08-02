Kerala

Wayanad landslides: Elderly tea stall owner in Kollam donates earnings, pension to relief fund

Subaida has donated Rs 10,000 to the CMDRF. The amount comprises the meagre earnings from her tea stall and the welfare pensions received by the couple.
An aerial view of the devastation caused by the landslide in Chooralmala Photo | S Senbagapandiyan
KOLLAM: Amidst businessmen, celebrities and institutions offering lakhs and crores of rupees to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, an elderly tea stall owner from Kollam selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad and claimed 190 lives.

Subaida, from Pallithottam in Kollam district, runs a small tea shop to make ends meet. She has donated Rs 10,000 to the CMDRF. The amount comprises the meagre earnings from her tea stall and the welfare pensions received by the couple.

"I had taken out the amount from the bank a few days ago to repay the interest of a loan. But then we saw on the TV that contributions were being sought from everyone to help those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslides. My husband immediately asked me to go and give the money to the Collector. He said the interest payments can wait as giving aid was more important. So I went and deposited the money at the collectorate here," she told a TV channel.

This is not the first time she has selflessly given away money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). She had earlier sold off her four goats to donate money for flood relief efforts. However, many criticised her selfless action, she said.

"Ever since people heard about what I did, many came here and said why have you given your money to the crooks? They said I could have given money to the people here.

