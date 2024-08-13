Kerala HC permits release of Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry

M Ajay, counsel for the SIC pointed out that the report had been shelved for the last four and a half years and the public has a right to know the contents of the report, as it was meant to improve conditions in the film industry. He pointed out that the commission had already taken steps to protect the privacy of individuals by redacting sensitive information.

About Justice K Hema Committee

In 2017, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) approached the Kerala government to address the pressing issues women face in the film industry. This plea for action followed a shocking incident where a prominent Malayalam actor was abducted and raped in a moving car. In response, the government decided to constitute the Committee on July 1, 2017.

The committee was chaired by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K. Hema, with members--veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer K.B. Valsala Kumari.

The terms of reference of the Committee include the issues faced by women in cinema (like security etc) and solutions for them. The other issues looked at by the committee were the service conditions and remunerations for women in cinema, measures to enhance participation of women in all fields connected to cinema, how to bring more women into the technical side of cinema, by giving concessions including scholarships, etc, how to help women into the technical side of cinema when they have to remain out of work due to delivery, child care or other health issues, how to ensure gender equality in cinema and how to encourage cinemas in which 30 percent of woman are engaged in production activities.